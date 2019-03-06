WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rugby Dis-Union | Beyond The Game Special
Later this year the Rugby World Cup is to take place in Japan - the first time the tournament will be held in Asia. It's seen as a huge step forward in developing the sport throughout the world. And on this special edition of Beyond the Game we look at proposals that could change World Rugby as we know it and hinder the game's global development. Plans for an annual 12 team international competition have been roundly criticised, but are World Rugby listening? We talked to rugby journalist Ross Karl, former Samoa international and president of the Pacific Rugby Players association Mike Umaga and Georgia head coach Milton Haig on their thoughts on the new direction World Rugby might be heading. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #RugbyWorldCup #RugbyWorldLeague #NewRugbyLeague
Rugby Dis-Union | Beyond The Game Special
March 6, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us