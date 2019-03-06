Plastic pollution threatening health of oceans | Money Talks

Seas cover around 70 percent of planet Earth, and give humanity food to eat and oxygen to breathe. But from the Atlantic to the Arctic, the world's oceans are under threat due to overfishing, pollution and climate change. Scientists and conservationists are in Abu Dhabi for the World Ocean Summit this week to discuss ways to keep the oceans healthy. #pollution #PlasticPollution #oceans