Italy set to endorse China's Belt and Road plan | Money Talks

Italy is set to endorse China's massive 'One Belt One Road' project, setting the stage for a clash with the United States, as well as Brussels. Reports suggest Rome is preparing to sign a memorandum of understanding to formally support the controversial multi-billion dollar initiative. TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris gave us more on the story. #China #BeltRoad #BeltAndRoad