March 7, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Central African Republic Farming: Organic farming takes root in Bangui
In the Central African Republic, many years of conflict have made it nearly impossible for farmers to get access to new tools to improve their products. But as Usman Aliyu Uba reports, one organisation is teaching locals about organic farming, to make themand their businesses healthier. #organicfarm, #CAR, #Agroecology
