WORLD
1 MIN READ
Could insects be on the verge of extinction, and what could that mean for our survival?
Insects may creep many of us out, but without them, humanity would probably cease to exist. That’s why many experts are concerned about the dramatic fall in the number of creepy crawlies and warn that they could be on the verge of extinction. So what can we do to stop that from happening? We ask a former member of Hezbollah turned bee expert what he thinks. Guests: Rami Ollaik Beekeeping professor at the American University of Beirut #extinction #insects #bee
Could insects be on the verge of extinction, and what could that mean for our survival?
March 7, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us