Juan Guaido’s homecoming

Venezuela is in the middle of a bitter battle for power. Opposition leader, Juan Guaido declared himself the country’s interim president and is in the middle of trying to oust socialist President, Nicolas Maduro. He’s already got the backing of the US and the EU, and Guaido’s been on a tour of Latin America drumming up even more support. But while Nicolas Maduro doesn’t have many friends in the West, he still has significant support elsewhere. Now he’s back in Caracas after defying a travel ban, how will this power struggle be resolved? Natalie Poyhonen reports. #JuanGuaido #Venezuela #Maduro