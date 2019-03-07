Can Juan Guaido oust Nicolas Maduro?

Juan Guaido returned to Venezuela a hero to his supporters. The opposition leader was on a tour of Latin America garnering support in a bid to topple the Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro. He already has the backing of the US and the EU. So can Juan Guaido oust Nicolas Maduro? Guests: Diego Arria Venezuelan politician and Guaido supporter Alessandra Polga Spokeswoman for Vente Venezuela Canada Paul Dobson Journalist at Venezuela Analysis #Venezuela #JuanGuaido #Maduro