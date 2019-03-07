Someone is in My House | Exhibition | Showcase

David Lynch has always been in the spotlight as a cult filmmaker, directing some of the most iconic movies ever made using his signature dark, bizarre and uncanny style. He has a cinematic and narrative style all his own, which pushes boundaries and creates otherworldly images that stay with audiences long after the screen goes black. Yet, what many people do not really know is that while the world hails Lynch as a cinematic genius, he sees himself primarily as a painter. Stijn Huijts, Director, Bonnefantenmuseum in Maastricht, Netherlands 0:42 #DavidLynch #Exhibition #Showcase