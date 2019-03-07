UK Foreign Aid: Will the budget be slashed?

Does it all go to helping starving children? To alleviating suffering and improving the life chances of those who have little chance right now? Britain could be re-thinking its overseas aid budget - currently the third biggest in the world - with an approach that's less about you over there and more about Me,Me,Me. Joining us at the Roundtable is James Rogers, from the Henry Jackson Society who helped write the report which suggested these big changes. Ross Bailey, from Islamic Relief UK. Andrew Boff, conservative member of the London Assembly. Tamsyn Barton, head of the Independent Commission for Aid Impact which studies how effective British aid is. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #UKAID #BorisJohnson #Humanitarianaid