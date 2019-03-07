BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Facebook founder says data security is in check | Money Talks
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg says privacy and data security are now the company's main goals. The social media giant's under pressure for selling users' data and not doing enough to protect their personal information. In a blog post on the platform, Zuckerberg says these concerns are being addressed, but critics have expressed doubts. For more on this we caught up with Mark Skilton. He’s a professor of Practice in Information Systems & Management at Warwick Business School in the UK. #Facebook #DataSecurity #MoneyTalks
Facebook founder says data security is in check | Money Talks
March 7, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us