WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Armory Show 2019 | Exhibition | Showcase
In 1913 an art show organised in New York shook the very foundations of the art world in America with its scandalously radical works of art. The Armory Art show used the phrase "avant-garde" to describe painting and sculpture for the first time and dispelled the American belief that good art had to be beautiful. It also marked the dawn of Modernism in America. For the past 25 years, this show has been one of the mainstreams of the Big Apple's art scene. Zachary Small, Staff Writer at Hyperallergic 02:03 #Armory #Show #Showcase
The Armory Show 2019 | Exhibition | Showcase
March 8, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us