Sonar Istanbul | Festival | Showcase

Lying at the intersection between electronic music and digital culture, Sonic Istanbul is set to serve up mean beats by the Bosphorus. The origins of the festival began in Spain twenty-five years ago. But the festival has been presented in a compact form here for the last three years. Taking place this weekend, its mission is finding the link between creativity and technology. Showcase's Aadel Haleem went to check it out. #Music #Sonar #Showcase