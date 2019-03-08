March 8, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ilhan Omar Accusations: House passes resolution condemning hate speech
Lawmakers in the US have voted overwhelmingly to condemn hate speech and discrimination. The decision follows comments by congresswoman Ilhan Omar that were seen by some as anti-Semitic. But as Lionel Donovan reports, it's feared the resolution could underscore a deeper issue within the Democratic Party. #IlhanOmar, #US, #HateSpeech
Ilhan Omar Accusations: House passes resolution condemning hate speech
Explore