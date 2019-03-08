Life in Ruins - Women Providing Frontline Aid

Women delivering frontline humanitarian aid are rewarded as well as challenged. Sadak Mirza shares her story of courage and emotional struggle over the decade of working for Syrian refugees in Lesvos, Greece. While trying to make the journey somehow easier for them, Sadak had to bury women and young girls who had drowned along the way. Her work deeply affected her emotionally and psychologically but also gave her strength and hope. #IWD2019 #IWD #InternationalWomen’sDay #aid worker #Syria #refugees #humanitarian