Life in Ruins - Women Providing Frontline Aid

Sadak Mirza, an aid worker in the thick of the Syrian crisis, describes the challenges most people don’t see when it comes to refugees. Watch the full story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGgvZDtVxko #IWD2019 #IWD #InternationalWomen’sDay #aid worker #Syria #refugees #humanitairan