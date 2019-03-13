‘We are not under any pressure,’ says Albania’s government spokeswoman

Albania’s government spokesman joins the debate to defend her party from calls to resign. Elisa Spiropali says the Albanian people don’t want the Prime Minister to resign over allegations of fraud. She says the ones protesting are hired by political parties. Guests: Elisa Spiropali Socialist government's spokeswoman and Minister of Parliamentary Relations Alba Cela Head of the European programme at the Albanian Institute for International Studies Jonida Gashi Researcher at the Institute of Cultural Anthropology and the Study of Art in Albania #Albania #AlbaniaProtesting #unrest