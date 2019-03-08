BIZTECH
Turkish automotive firm empowers women | Money Talks
Women have long made inroads into industries that were once predominantly male. But female representation in some sectors is still low. One of them is the car industry. But one Turkish company has broken stereotypes, and is trying to bring more women into its blue- and white-collar jobs. And as Sibel Karkus reports, it looks like its gender-equal business model is working. For more on this story, Melek Pulatkonak joined Money Talks. She's the founder and curator of the Turkish Women's International Network. #Turkey #automotive #MoneyTalks
March 8, 2019
