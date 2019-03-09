March 9, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Indonesia's Jews: Small Jewish community faces growing hostility
Members of a tiny Jewish community on Indonesia's Sulawesi island are keeping a low profile. They live in the country with the world's largest population of Muslims. As Afzal Ahmed reports, the city of Tondano is one of the few places where Jews feel they can still be open about their faith. #IndonesiaJews #JewishPopulation #Indonesia
Indonesia's Jews: Small Jewish community faces growing hostility
Explore