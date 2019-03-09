Algeria Protests: Tens of thousands demonstrate against president

In what has been called Algeria's biggest protest in 28 years, tens of thousands of people have taken part in nationwide demonstrations against the ailing president's bid for a fifth term. But after more than two weeks of calls for Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down, their demands are changing. And now, the government has brought forward the university Spring holiday by ten days, in an attempt to quell the unrest. Ben Said reports.