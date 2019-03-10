WORLD
Albania's Blood Feuds: 300 families live in fear of revenge killings
Albania is already a NATO member, and hopes to join the EU in the future. But it faces obstacles - such as organised crime, corruption, and a rule of law especially regarding blood feuds. The cycle of revenge killings, has been common for 600 years, and hundreds of families are still being affected says a local organisation involved in mediating between families. Iolo ap Dafydd reports from the Albanian city of Skhodra. #Albania #killings #RevengeKillings
March 10, 2019
