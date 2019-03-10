March 10, 2019
Venezuela in Turmoil: Pro and anti-govt protests held in Caracas
For six weeks now, Venezuelans have had their allegiances tested by two men who claim to be the president. On Saturday, thousands answered the call from both Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido to show the strength of their support. Ben Said reports on demonstrations that have taken place during a nationwide power cut. #Venezuela #Caracas #Maduro
