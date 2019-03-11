Ethiopian Air Crash: Airline officials say no survivors from crash

At least a dozen UN workers are believed to be among the victims of an Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on Sunday morning. All 157 people on board were killed when the plane came down shortly after taking off from the Bole international airport in Addis Ababa. Ethiopia has declared Monday national day of mourning. #AirCrash #EthiopianAirCrash #AddisAbaba