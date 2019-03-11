March 11, 2019
Iran-Iraq Relations: Rouhani visits Baghdad to offset US sanctions
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is in Baghdad on his first state visit to iraq. The two countries once fought a bitter war - now they're seeking to boost economic ties and build a closer relationship. As Ali Mustafa reports, Iran is looking for more support after the US reimposed sanctions last year. #Iran #Rouhani #IranIraq
