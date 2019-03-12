March 12, 2019
The War in Yemen: Doctor helps thousands by giving free medicine
The stalled peace process for Yemen continues, which means so too does the war. More and more people are in urgent need of medical assistance - and international donors are finding it difficult to bridge the gap between what's required and what's available. Obaida Hitto explains how one doctor is doing what he can. #Yemen #Health #YemenWar
