Is US Democrat Ilhan Omar anti-Semitic?
Ilhan Omar is a rising star in the Democratic Party. Her no-nonsense approach to politics has won her a legion of fans, but it may have also got her into trouble. Omar’s suggestion that those in the US supporting Israel had an allegiance to a foreign country was immediately met with anger. Many within her own party accused of her of being anti-Semitic. But her supporters say she’s being targeted because of her faith because she dares to criticize Israel. Randolph Nogel has more. #IlhanOmar #AIPAC #Israel
March 12, 2019
