Boeing 737 MAX 8 under scrutiny after latest crash | Money Talks

Investigators are now examining the two black boxes from the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed shortly after takeoff outside Addis Ababa on Sunday. All 157 people on board were killed. It's the second Boeing 737 MAX 8 to go down in similar circumstances, in less than six months. That's led regulators in China, Ethiopia and Indonesia to order airlines to keep their new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on the ground. Natasha Hussain reports. And we heard from Ron Bartsch, a former pilot who was also the head of safety and regulatory compliance for Qantas Airways. He's now the chairman of aviation consulting firm AvLaw. He explained the similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes last year. #AirCrash #EthiopianAirCrash #AddisAbaba