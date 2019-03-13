BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Boeing 737 MAX 8 under scrutiny after latest crash | Money Talks
Investigators are now examining the two black boxes from the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed shortly after takeoff outside Addis Ababa on Sunday. All 157 people on board were killed. It's the second Boeing 737 MAX 8 to go down in similar circumstances, in less than six months. That's led regulators in China, Ethiopia and Indonesia to order airlines to keep their new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on the ground. Natasha Hussain reports. And we heard from Ron Bartsch, a former pilot who was also the head of safety and regulatory compliance for Qantas Airways. He's now the chairman of aviation consulting firm AvLaw. He explained the similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes last year. #AirCrash #EthiopianAirCrash #AddisAbaba
Boeing 737 MAX 8 under scrutiny after latest crash | Money Talks
March 13, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us