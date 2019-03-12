Turkey says lira is on the mend | Money Talks

Turkey's economy grew by 2.6% last year but shrank more than expected in the fourth quarter. It's the result of a currency crisis that slashed the lira's value by around a third. But the government says the worst has passed, and the country is on its way to recovery. Taha Arvas spoke to Money Talks. He's a financial columnist at the Daily Sabah. #Turkey #lira #TurkishEconomy