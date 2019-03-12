Ethiopian Airlines Crash: Boeing faces safety questions over 737 MAX 8

Concerns are growing over the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX 8. It follows the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane on Sunday -- the second fatal accident involving that model in less than five months. Several countries have withdrawn the aircraft from service, until investigations have been completed. Francis Collings reports. #AirCrash #EthiopianAirCrash #AddisAbaba