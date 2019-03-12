Minority Women Politicians: Unfairly targeted?

They're being threatened with murder, rape and assault - and subjected to vicious online abuse. Is enough being done to protect black and other ethnic minority women in politics? It's tough getting to the top in pretty much anything. But what if you're from a minority and you're a woman, how much tougher is it? And if your choice is politics there's a lot of personal unpleasantness too. Is it worth the effort? And here at the Roundtable in Los Angeles is Lark Lo from The Socialist Party USA; writer and journalist Margie Orford; Salma Yaqoob, political activist and former Respect party leader. And Malia Bouattia, Former President of the National Union of Students.