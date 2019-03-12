BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
World Wide Web celebrates its 30th anniversary | Money Talks
The inventor of the World Wide Web has called for more control over his creation. Tim Berners-Lee has spoken at the 30th anniversary of the web at CERN, the physics research centre outside Geneva, where he invented the web that changed humanity. Julia Lyubova has more. For more on the story, Mark Skilton joined us from Warwick in the UK. He is a professor of practice in Information Systems & Management at the Warwick Business School. #WWW #WorldWideWeb #anniversary
March 12, 2019
