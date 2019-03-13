French Coup in Algeria? | Could Trudeau Resign? | Fidesz Under Fire

Did Algerian protesters force President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to abandon his re-election bid, or is France orchestrating his ouster? Meanwhile, Canada’s Prime Minister could resign over a political scandal. And will Hungary’s ruling party upend the conservative voting bloc in the European Parliament? #Bouteflika #TrudeauScandal #Fidesz