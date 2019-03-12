US urges allies to boycott tech firm Huawei | Money Talks

A showdown between Washington and Beijing could affect the future of the internet. The US is warning Germany and other allies against using products and services provided by Chinese tech firm, Huawei, because it suspects the company of spying. Mobin Nasir has more. To futher unpack this, Kevin Ozebek joined us from Brussels. #Huawei #TradeWar #ChinaUS