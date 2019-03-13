Unusual Business: Ugandan farmer makes slow and steady money

Escargot or cooked edible land snails may have food lovers divided, but they are slowly gaining pace in Uganda. A farmer who recently got into snail farming, has now trained several others to meet surging demand from even outside Uganda. Isabel Nakirya, who found him 70 kilometers outside the capital Kampala, has more on the story. #Uganda #farmer #escargot