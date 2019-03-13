Battersea Affordable Art Fair | Exhibitions | Showcase

In 1999, one man changed the way we collect art forever. His name is Will Ramsay and he was responsible for creating, the Affordable Art Fair which features thousands of unique artworks at reasonable prices. The fair was so popular, incarnations of it have popped up everywhere from Hong Kong to Melbourne. Showcase sent Miranda Atty to check what's on offer. #Affordable #ArtFair #Showcase