Paper Art by Samantha Quinn | Artists | Showcase

Something as simple as a piece of paper can take on a whole new life in the right hands. Give Samantha Quinn -the young British paper cut artist- her chosen material and the sky is the limit. Paper changes into absolutely everything from an intricately feathered owl, a whale, her version of the Big Ben, or even the flag, of the United Kingdom. Samantha Quinn, Artist 0:31 #Paper #Art #Showcase