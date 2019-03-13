Shadowology by Vincent Bal | Unusual Art Form | Showcase

While our imagination can sometimes play tricks on our mind, this next story is more about tricking the imagination. Vincent Bal, a Belgian movie producer creates art by making shadow doodles turning something as ordinary as a fork into a head of hair or a bolling pin into a pair of legs. Vincent Bal. movie producer, shadowologist 0:34 #Shadowology #Art #Showcase