Row Over Fidesz

The European Parliament’s biggest conservative voting bloc is threatening to kick out Hungary’s ruling party, because of allegations of migrant abuse and corruption. But that might not happen since Hungarian President Viktor Orban is also threatening to leave the alliance. He’s proposing a new partnership with Poland. So, could Europe be seeing a new right-wing order? Melinda Nucifora reports. #Fidesz #EU #EUparliament