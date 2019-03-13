A Wedge in Europe’s Conservative Bloc

Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party could be kicked out of one of the European Parliament’s biggest voting blocs. Polish MP Dominik Tarczynski welcomes the move. He calls for a new order within Europe, led by conservative Christians. Guests: Dominik Tarczynski Polish MP Daniel Bartha Director of Centre for Euro-Atlantic Integration and Democracy #Soros #EPP #ConservativeBloc #Hungary #Fidesz