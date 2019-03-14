Is the United States still the world’s superpower? | Five Facts | Bigger Than Five

Is the United States a superpower in decline? Bigger Than Five looks at how the US is doing when it comes to a range of difference topics including poverty, education and national debt. Watch the Bigger Than Five episode: America in Decline https://youtu.be/0KSCWqH9yhI #UnitedStates #GlobalSuperpower #BiggerThanFive