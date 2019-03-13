‘White saviours’: Outdated and perpetuating stereotypes?

British MP David Lammy had accused Dooley of perpetuating “tired and unhelpful stereotypes” about Africa after she travelled to Uganda for an upcoming Comic Relief documentary. Sending western celebrities to developing countries to raise awareness and raise money for projects isn’t a new phenomenon but is this practice perpetuating a white saviour narrative like Lammy suggests or should it just be taken for what it is, supporting a good cause? And here at the Roundtable is Frances Longley CEO of AMREF UK; Judith Escribano Head of communications for Islamic Relief UK, Lloyd Msipa Director of Africa Public Policy Institute and Michael Booker, Deputy editor of the Daily Express Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Internationaldevelopment #whitesaviourcomplex #Davidlammy