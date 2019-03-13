BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
EU suspends Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes | Money Talks
The Federal Aviation Administration is under growing pressure to ground Boeing's 737 MAX 8 aircraft in the US. Canada has now joined several other countries, including the European Union, Australia and New Zealand in banning the aircraft until the cause of Sunday's crash in Ethiopia -- and another last year -- can be determined. But, as , reports, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says there is no reason to ground the planes while the investigation is still under way. Meanwhile, The CEO of Ethiopian Airlines says the crashed 737 MAX 8's voice and data recorders will be sent for analysis in Europe. Chris Roebuck from Cass Business School joins us from London. #Boeing #Boeing737 #Boeing737Max8
EU suspends Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes | Money Talks
March 13, 2019
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us