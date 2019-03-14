WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hooverphonic | Music | Showcase
They initially became known for their moody, playful take on trip-hop; in its golden era, the 90s. Attempting to separate themselves from comparisons to the likes of Portishead and Massive Attack, the band's sound has evolved greatly since then incorporating psychedelic, pop, and orchestral elements. Today, Hooverphonic is a true celebration of genres with a large fan base around the world. Showcase's Aadel Haleem caught up with the trio during their recent stop in Istanbul. Hooverphonic Band 0:24 #Hooverphonic #Music #Showcase
Hooverphonic | Music | Showcase
March 14, 2019
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us