The War in Syria: Syrians asking for more jobs, less handouts

Syria's war continues to fuel the humanitarian crisis there, with millions in need of aid. But many in northern Syria's Idlib and Aleppo provinces say they're tired of living on emergency assistance. Instead, they say they want aid that will help them get back to taking care of themselves. #SyrianCivilWar, #HumanitarianAid, #Unemployment