US joins widespread ban on 737 MAX planes | Money Talks

After days of mounting pressure, Boeing has recommended grounding its entire global fleet of 737 MAX aircraft. The decision affects 371 planes, and was made after US investigators found new evidence at the site of Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash. The US Federal Aviation Administration says there are similarities between the Ethiopian crash, and one five months ago in Indonesia, involving the same type of aircraft. Lionel Donovan explains how Boeing got to this point. #737 #737Max #planecrash