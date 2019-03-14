South Korean police investigate two singers | Money Talks

A sex scandal is rocking South Korea's K-pop scene. Several prominent singers have quit the business, while two are being investigated over their alleged involvement in an online sex chat room and prostitution ring. And that's sparked a sell-off in their music agency's stocks. Sibel Karkus reports. Joseph Kim unpacks the story from Seoul. #SouthKorea #K-pop #MoneyTalks