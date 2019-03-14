Nigeria Building Collapse: Authorities call of search and rescue efforts

The search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building in Nigeria's biggest city Lagos has been called off. The three-storey structure -- which housed a primary and a nursery school came down on Wednesday morning. At least 11 people have died, and more than 40 have been rescued from the rubble. Narkwor Kwabla reports. #Nigeria #BuildingCollapse #Lagos