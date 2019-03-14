Bloody Sunday Trial: One soldier to be prosecuted for murder

A former British soldier is to be charged with two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder for his role in the Bloody Sunday shootings in Northern Ireland. 13 people were killed when soldiers opened fire on civil rights protesters in the city of Londonderry in 1972. But as Sarah Morice reports, the victims' families are disappointed that only one soldier will be prosecuted.