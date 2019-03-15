Stories of Statelessness

From Thailand to Syria, we look at the stateless - those who live without any country acknowledging they exist. TRT World’s Documentary team meets tribes in northern Thailand, who entered the spotlight after some of their boys were rescued from a Thai cave. And we look at how governments are stripping people in Syria of their citizenship. Guests: Mouhssine Ennaimi TRT World Producer Amal de Chickera Co-director of the Institute on Statelessness and Inclusion Tauqir Sharif Founder of Live Updates from Syria who had British citizenship revoked Moazzam Begg Director of Outreach at CAGE #Stateless #Citizenship #Syria #Thailand