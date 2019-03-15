March 15, 2019
WORLD
US threatens Turkey over S-400 missile system | Turkey’s Energy Push
Turkey doubles down on its commitment to buy Russia’s S-400 air defence missile system, despite US threats of sanctions. One includes cancelling the delivery of the F-35 fighter jet. Also, Turkey's effort to achieve greater energy independence receives a major boost after the drilling ship Fatih, began operations in the Eastern Mediterranean. #S400 #TurkeyAndUS #Turkey
