March 15, 2019
BIZTECH
New York’s prime Real Estate project opens its doors | Money Talks
Half of it is still under construction. But after seven years, New York's Hudson Yards opened on Friday. It's the largest private real estate complex in the US. It's transformed an active railyard into a new business district. But Hudson isn't just surrounded by Manhattan's tallest sky scrapers but by lots of controversy. #Manhattan #Apartment #Shopping
